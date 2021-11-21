Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 925%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 1,492,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 521.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 39.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 86,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

