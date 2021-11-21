SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $153,474.43 and approximately $251.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00083541 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,795,720 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

