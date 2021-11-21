SakeToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,692.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $62,692.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SakeToken has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,484 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,230 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

