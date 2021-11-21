Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 34.3% in October

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAXPY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAXPY opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

