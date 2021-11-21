Sandford D. Smith Sells 29,032 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

