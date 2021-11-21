Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($30.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.40 ($36.82).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.72 ($31.50) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.71 and its 200 day moving average is €28.48.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.