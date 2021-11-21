Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $38.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAPIF shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

