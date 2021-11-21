Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce $17.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.45 million and the lowest is $16.57 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,297. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

