Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $299,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $86.85 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

