Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Down 27.0% in October

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE STNG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $2,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

