Scotiabank Boosts High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$15.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,723.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

