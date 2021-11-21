Scotiabank Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$10.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.