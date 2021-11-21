Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Scully Royalty were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

NYSE:SRL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.