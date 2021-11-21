Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.980-$3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE SEM traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,479. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Select Medical stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

