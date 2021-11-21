ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $490,695.93 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56.

NOW stock opened at $675.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $662.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.16, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,818,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.