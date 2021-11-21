Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 46.9% in October

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the October 14th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SESN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.64. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.