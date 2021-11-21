Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Severn Trent stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

