ShipChain (SHIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $849,917.27

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $849,917.27 and approximately $32.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00226488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

