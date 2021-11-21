Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 736 ($9.62).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 799.60 ($10.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 734.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 700.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

