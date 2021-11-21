Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Drops By 30.3%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 958,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.