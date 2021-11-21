Short Interest in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Increases By 25.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ADXS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.19. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advaxis by 292.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Advaxis by 107.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

