Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Declines By 21.4%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 656,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $28.96.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
