Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Expands By 19.0%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.71 on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.