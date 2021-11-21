Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Expands By 22.9%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Bank of China stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 141,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,786. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

