Short Interest in Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Declines By 25.6%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CDYCF stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cardero Resource has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

