Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Drops By 26.5%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 14th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,285. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $97,503,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

