Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expands By 20.4%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

