Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Drops By 23.7%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $590,000.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,153. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.