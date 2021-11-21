Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Drops By 31.2%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the October 14th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.77. 627,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.