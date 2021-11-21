Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Expands By 28.7%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of EOI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. 44,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $20.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.