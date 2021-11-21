Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Expands By 28.7%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EOI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. 44,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.