Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Expands By 30.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.18. 10,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,937. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

