Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Decreases By 27.1%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 1,619,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

