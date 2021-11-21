Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Drops By 33.2%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 14th total of 825,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Evogene by 65.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Evogene by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 381,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Evogene has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

