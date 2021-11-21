Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Increases By 24.3%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of FTA stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

