Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Increases By 20.2%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 445,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

