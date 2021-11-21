Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Drops By 18.0%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,655. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
