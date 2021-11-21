Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Drops By 18.0%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,655. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 320,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.