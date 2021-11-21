Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Drops By 33.5%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the October 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $9.50 on Friday, reaching $412.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $299.08 and a 12-month high of $500.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.62.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.