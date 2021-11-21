Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Drops By 33.5%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the October 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $9.50 on Friday, reaching $412.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $299.08 and a 12-month high of $500.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.62.
