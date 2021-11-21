Short Interest in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Drops By 30.6%

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 354,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,971. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

