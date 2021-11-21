Short Interest in Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Declines By 31.0%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HGYN remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. 55,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

