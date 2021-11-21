Short Interest in Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Expands By 32.4%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,559,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the October 14th total of 1,177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 259.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Idorsia presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.32. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088. Idorsia has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

