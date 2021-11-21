Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expands By 24.9%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 14th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

