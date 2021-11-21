Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Drops By 21.1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,078. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.