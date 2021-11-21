Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expands By 23.7%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. Magna International has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

