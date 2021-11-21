Short Interest in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Drops By 21.8%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nemaura Medical by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 38,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,866. Nemaura Medical has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $114.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

