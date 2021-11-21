Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Expands By 40.3%

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of JPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.57. 20,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

