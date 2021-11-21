Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Expands By 40.3%

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of JPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.57. 20,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $26.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
