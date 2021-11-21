Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Declines By 19.8%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

OSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 38,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,551. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $475,350. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

