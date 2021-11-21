Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Decreases By 28.1%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 4,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

