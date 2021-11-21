Short Interest in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Decreases By 25.3%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 836,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
PJT Partners stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.
In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
