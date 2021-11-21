Short Interest in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Decreases By 25.3%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 836,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

