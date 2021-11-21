Short Interest in Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Expands By 20.3%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $580.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 52-week low of $392.00 and a 52-week high of $645.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.10.

Separately, UBS Group raised Tecan Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from CHF 555 to CHF 595 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

