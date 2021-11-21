Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Drops By 19.1%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 1,051,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $343.77 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

